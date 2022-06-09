The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

What This Country Needs Is Common Sense Door Reform

Brent Terhune thinks that Ted Cruz was on to something when he blamed the door for the mass shooting in Avulde, Texas. His proposal - do away with all the doors! And all the windows too! Who needs Jim Morrison's music, the theme from Three's Company, or those idiotic knock knock jokes? Amirite?

But on the eve of the first prime time Jan. 6 commission hearings, it occurred to me that there must be thousands of doors in the Congressional buildings. Let's prevent another insurrection by ripping all those doors down, especially those for the smoky back rooms that the Republicans seem so fond of.

Open thread below...

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/what-country-needs-common-sense-door

