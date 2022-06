Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 11:42 Hits: 6

It has charged more than 800 people with crimes related to the deadly assault, secured three guilty pleas on the charge of seditious conspiracy and won cooperation of insiders from far-right groups.

(Image credit: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/08/1103356208/the-justice-department-has-gone-far-and-wide-in-its-jan-6-probe-some-want-more