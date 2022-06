Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 12:25 Hits: 5

GOP candidates with military experience are competing in swing districts. After seeing Democrats pick up seats with a similar strategy in 2018 and fielding veterans in 2020, the party sees an opening.

(Image credit: Jen Kiggans for Congress; Jeremy Hunt for Congress; Jennifer-Ruth Green for Congress)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/08/1102953329/republicans-turn-to-military-veterans-to-help-flip-control-of-house-in-midterms