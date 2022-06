Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 16:00 Hits: 6

An armed man arrested near Kavanaugh's home was charged with "attempts to kidnap or murder, or threatens to assault, kidnap or murder" the justice, according to a charging document in the case.

(Image credit: Erin Schaff/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/08/1103702099/man-arrested-kavanaugh-house