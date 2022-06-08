The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Is Peter Navarro Okay?

Is Peter Navarro Okay?

Good lord, does Peter Navarro have another tie? The man is always in a white shirt and red tie. I guess he is emulating his hero, Donald Trump? Between that and his wildly gesticulating hand gestures, that man is a walking, talking, ranting advertisement for a psych evaluation.

He appears to really be struggling after his brief incarceration in a cushy holding cell in DC on Friday afternoon, whining that he was treated worst than "illegal aliens and Al Qaeda". Oh my gosh, he was denied food and water and strip-searched - like a regular old person who was arrested?

Twitter really felt his pain:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/peter-navarro-having-meltdown

