Is Peter Navarro Okay?

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 11:20 Hits: 6

Good lord, does Peter Navarro have another tie? The man is always in a white shirt and red tie. I guess he is emulating his hero, Donald Trump? Between that and his wildly gesticulating hand gestures, that man is a walking, talking, ranting advertisement for a psych evaluation.

He appears to really be struggling after his brief incarceration in a cushy holding cell in DC on Friday afternoon, whining that he was treated worst than "illegal aliens and Al Qaeda". Oh my gosh, he was denied food and water and strip-searched - like a regular old person who was arrested?

Twitter really felt his pain:

With the sound muted I'm imagining he's telling his best way to clean a fish story. — DB Martin (@DBMartin) June 7, 2022

Did he go to Guantanamo and live there for forever while being waterboarded or nah? — G.W.O. (@gwo_design) June 7, 2022 read more

