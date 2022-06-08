GOP House Minions Ordered To Vote Down New Gun Laws

JUST IN: Republican leadership just sent out a notice telling all House Republicans to vote against common-sense gun safety bills tonight because the NRA opposes them— they told them all to refer to the Protect Our Kids Act as the “Unconstitutional Gun Restrictions Act.”
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 8, 2022
Well, yes, of course. Of course they will. Because Big Daddy Gun tells them not to:
House GOP whip operation telling members to vote against two gun control bills tonight, dubbing the Protecting Our Kids Act the "Unconstitutional Gun Restrictions Act" –> pic.twitter.com/rC7JQGjSkt
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015