Why Are Republicans Undermining Investigation Into Jan. 6th?

Every morning, Morning Joe features Joe Scarborough bemoaning how Congress has changed so much since when he was there. You know, during the very civil reign of Newt Gingrich! But I digress.

"We showed pictures of quotes from people who have been friends of mine for 25 years saying absolutely egregious things about why AR-15s are needed to kill varmints and prairie dogs and feral pigs and raccoons," he said to Claire McCaskill.

"And, you know, two things can be true at once, I guess. You can know them, you can like them, you can still be shocked by the things they say and the decisions they make. But I'm wondering as you now see January 6th and we've had quite some time to take it on board and try to process it, what do you think about somebody like Marco Rubio, who -- or somebody like Lindsey Graham or people that you have worked with -- I'm sure you had kind words with and could tell us nice things about them.

"But, you know, Marco Rubio, when children are blown away in a second grade, third grade class, he uses that as an excuse to attack the NBA and their position on China. He doesn't talk about guns. When January 6th comes up, he tries to undermine this, by talking about an ex-tv producer for ABC who may be affiliated with this. And Claire, I'm just sitting here thinking, when I was up there, this -- this is a pretty open and closed case.

