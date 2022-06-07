The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Where Things Stand: Dems Compare Fox To Russian TV For Not Airing Jan 6 Hearings Live

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Where Things Stand: Dems Compare Fox To Russian TV For Not Airing Jan 6 Hearings Live

Fox News couldn’t possibly cut off its star attraction.

Tucker Carlson’s show airs from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET. The Jan. 6 committee hearing’s debut on Thursday begins at 8 as well. It’s hardly a surprise that the network announced yesterday that it won’t air at least the first hearing live — Tucker has amassed a cult following, coming out on top consistently with the highest ratings of any show on cable news networks.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/dems-fox-russian-tv-not-airing-jan-6-hearings-live

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version