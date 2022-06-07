Where Things Stand: Dems Compare Fox To Russian TV For Not Airing Jan 6 Hearings Live

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 22:35 Hits: 2

Fox News couldn’t possibly cut off its star attraction.

Tucker Carlson’s show airs from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET. The Jan. 6 committee hearing’s debut on Thursday begins at 8 as well. It’s hardly a surprise that the network announced yesterday that it won’t air at least the first hearing live — Tucker has amassed a cult following, coming out on top consistently with the highest ratings of any show on cable news networks.

