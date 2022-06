Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 01:37 Hits: 7

Don’t miss Matt’s article about the “independent state legislature” theory. We’ve discussed it in passing before. It’s a borderline absurd reading of the federal constitution which corrupt judges like the ones who now dominate the Supreme Court want to use to basically rig the electoral process in the United States.

