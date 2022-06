Articles

Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022

This seems to be a result that many in Iowa expected but far fewer outside of Iowa. Michael Franken appears to be trouncing Abby Finkenauer in the primary battle to challenge Chuck Grassley. Currently 60% to 37% with an estimated 44% of the vote counted. Grassley is an institution in Iowa. It’s a GOP trending state in a GOP year. But an 88 year old Senator is always vulnerable to the charge that it’s time to retire. So always a chance.

