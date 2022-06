Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 19:42 Hits: 3

Negotiations have narrowed proposals to address school safety, standards for safe gun storage, federal support for mental health programs and incentives for states to create red flag laws.

(Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/07/1103544820/senate-gun-law-negotiators-working-toward-a-deal-by-the-end-of-the-week