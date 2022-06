Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 21:01 Hits: 6

In the 1970s, three of every four members in Congress served in the U.S. military. It's now about one in six. Republicans are looking to a group of veterans running in House districts to change that.

