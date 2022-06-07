The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fox News Host Invents New Reason For The Right To Hate Biden

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

It doesn't take much for Fox News hosts and guests to vomit up disdain for President Biden, no matter how small or insignificant their complaints are, but claiming he purposefully hates D-Day is one of the lowest.

Psycho host Jimmy Failla from Fox Across America joined The Faulkner Focus to puke up as much bile in a few minutes as he could.

Failla's focus was to mouth-ejaculate that President Biden didn't tweet anything about D-Day until 8:45.

Unlike Trump, President Biden doesn't live on Twitter.

"Show some respect to the troops," Failla cawed. "D-Day is the reason we're not all speaking German right now. They deserve a shout-out."

Maybe Failla wants Biden to call our troops suckers and losers, like Trump did?

Host Harris Faulkner, who is winning the race to the bottom of overwrought Fox News grievance-mongers jumped right in.

Faulkner said, "What is his team doing -- they missed it last year, or is this on purpose? We don't know the answer to that necessarily but it bears questioning."

WTF?

This is ridiculous.

It's evil, I mean.

