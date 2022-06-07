Fox News Host Invents New Reason For The Right To Hate Biden

Articles

It doesn't take much for Fox News hosts and guests to vomit up disdain for President Biden, no matter how small or insignificant their complaints are, but claiming he purposefully hates D-Day is one of the lowest.

Psycho host Jimmy Failla from Fox Across America joined The Faulkner Focus to puke up as much bile in a few minutes as he could.

Failla's focus was to mouth-ejaculate that President Biden didn't tweet anything about D-Day until 8:45.

Unlike Trump, President Biden doesn't live on Twitter.

"Show some respect to the troops," Failla cawed. "D-Day is the reason we're not all speaking German right now. They deserve a shout-out."

Maybe Failla wants Biden to call our troops suckers and losers, like Trump did?

Host Harris Faulkner, who is winning the race to the bottom of overwrought Fox News grievance-mongers jumped right in.

Faulkner said, "What is his team doing -- they missed it last year, or is this on purpose? We don't know the answer to that necessarily but it bears questioning."

WTF?

This is ridiculous.

It's evil, I mean.

