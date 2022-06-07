The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Uvalde Survivor Calls Police Cowards: 'I Will Never Forgive Them'

A teacher that survived the Uvalde massacre but lost all of his students recounted his ordeal to ABC News, including the horrific failures of local police to do anything.

In a gut-wrenching interview with World News Tonight, Arnulfo Reyes described the actions he took to try and save his students, all of which ultimately failed.

ABC News anchor Amy Robach: "Reyes said no training could have prepared them for this even though the school had extensive protocols. He says laws have to be changed."

"Nothing gets you ready for this," Reyes said.

Then Reyes described the inaction of law enforcement while children were screaming for help. He felt utterly abandoned by the police as he waited 77 minutes for help to arrive, pretending he was dead after the gunman slaughtered his students.

"Absolutely, after everything I get more angry because you [police] have a bulletproof vest. I had nothing. I had nothing," he explained.

He continued with tears in his eyes, " You’re supposed to protect and serve. There is no excuse for their actions. And I will never forgive them. I will never forgive them.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/uvalde-survivor-calls-police-cowards-i

