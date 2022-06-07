Reporter Shouts Out Rude Comment After Matthew McConaughey's Moving Speech

Articles

Actor Matthew McConaughey met with President Biden and appeared at the White House on Tuesday to talk about the mass school shooting at his hometown in Uvalde, Texas, after spending time talking to Senators and Representatives on both sides of the aisle about meaningful gun reform. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed by a mass shooter who bought assault weapons on his 18th birthday. It was a powerful speech, and yet somehow, a reporter yelled out, "Are you grandstanding?" at the end of his speech.

"We got to get some real courage and honor our immortal obligations instead of our party affiliations," he said. "Enough with the counterpunching. Enough of the invalidation of the other side," he said. "Come to the common table that represents the American people. Find a middle ground, the place where most of us Americans live anyway. Especially on this issue, because I promise you, America, you, and me, we are not as divided as we are being told we are. No. How about we get inspired? Give ourselves just cause to revere our future again. Maybe set an example for our children, give us reason to tell them, hey, listen, and watch these men and women."

