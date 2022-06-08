June 6 Primaries Open Thread - UPDATE 3

Category: World Politics Hits: 7
If your state has a primary today, please share in comments how your experience was voting, and how you see the politics of your district.
Primary result open thread below...
UPDATE 3:
San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin has been recalled.
UPDATE 2:
California results
Gavin Newsom is on track with 60.3 percent of the vote to face Republican State Senator Brian Dahle, who has around 15.6 percent of the vote.
Alex Padilla advances to the general election with 58.1 percent, as of this writing.
Rick Caruso has a slight lead over Karen Bass -- 40.65 to 38.22 percent
UPDATE 1: In Iowa, this:
In New Mexico, Republican Mark Ronchetti wins the primary to face Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in November
Mississippi:
