June 6 Primaries Open Thread - UPDATE 3

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 00:00 Hits: 7

If your state has a primary today, please share in comments how your experience was voting, and how you see the politics of your district.

Primary result open thread below...

UPDATE 3:

San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin has been recalled.

UPDATE 2:

California results

Gavin Newsom is on track with 60.3 percent of the vote to face Republican State Senator Brian Dahle, who has around 15.6 percent of the vote.

Alex Padilla advances to the general election with 58.1 percent, as of this writing.

Rick Caruso has a slight lead over Karen Bass -- 40.65 to 38.22 percent

UPDATE 1: In Iowa, this:

Decision Desk HQ projects Michael T. Franken

is the winner of the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Iowa.

Race call: 9:42pm EDT

More results here: https://t.co/vQRHOtCzLS — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) June 8, 2022

In New Mexico, Republican Mark Ronchetti wins the primary to face Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in November

Mississippi:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/june-6-primaries-open-thread