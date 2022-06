Articles

Wednesday, 08 June 2022

I don't fanboy often over anyone. But I could see myself becoming a fanboy of Politics Girl. She can rain down hellfire with her righteous outrage, as she does here when she just absolutely tears up and spits out the lies of the right wing gun nuts. Politics Girl decimates their bullshit one point at a time with such precision and passion that they become nothing more than dust to blow away in the wind.

Open thread below....

