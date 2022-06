Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 09:00 Hits: 10

Democrats vie to take on longtime U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, and three Republicans face off to challenge Rep. Cindy Axne in the 3rd Congressional District.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/07/1102190697/iowa-primary-election-results