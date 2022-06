Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 09:00 Hits: 8

The state has some of the strictest public health mandates in the country. Five Republicans head into Tuesday's primary election hoping to take on Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in November.

(Image credit: Susan Montoya Bryan/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/07/1102668968/new-mexico-governor-primary-election-lujan-grisham-results