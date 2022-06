Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 09:00 Hits: 8

In South Dakota, former President Trump has endorsed GOP Gov. Kristi Noem. As for Republican Sen. John Thune, Trump said his political career was "over" after Thune dismissed election fraud claims.

(Image credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/07/1101576822/south-dakota-trump-noem-thune-governor-race-election