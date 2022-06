Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 09:01 Hits: 10

In New Mexico, five Republicans compete to take on Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The 2nd Congressional District is also a notable contest.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/07/1102194026/new-mexico-primary-election-results