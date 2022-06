Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 09:03 Hits: 10

Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer is facing a tougher-than-expected Democratic U.S. Senate primary in a state that has become more of a GOP stronghold in the last decade.

(Image credit: Clay Masters/Iowa Public Radio)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/07/1103363218/iowa-senate-democratic-primary-finkenauer-franken-grassley