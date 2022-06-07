Mike’s Blog Round-Up

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Above, Natalie Cole performs Coffee Time. Pour yourselves another cup because you're gonna wanna stay up tonight: today's the big primary day in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota.

Wonkette wakes us up.

The Rectification of Names explores the Telemundo sale of conservative radio stations to a group of Democrats.

First Draft decrees that we live in the Age of Weirdos, Jackwagons & Hoopleheads.

The Mind of Brosephus says America is a paper democracy.

Bonus Track: Sprudge tells us that yesterday was the birthday of Angelo Moriondo, who invented the espresso machine in 1884. I'm guessing he still isn't resting in peace!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (with For MBRU in the subject line).

