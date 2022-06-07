Wife: Fetterman Off Campaign Trail At Least Until July

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 12:05 Hits: 11

Looks like John Fetterman is going to be out for at least another month, we learned this morning. His wife Gisele spoke to CNN:

"It's been 25 days since John Fetterman has stepped on to the campaign trail in Pennsylvania. His wife now tells CNN he may not reappear until next month," Jeff Zeleny said.

"I think he deserves a month break to come back as strong as ever. This is going to be a tough race and a really important race and I want him to be fully ready for it," she said.

"So maybe in July?"

"Maybe. I think so. That's my hope."

"We sat down with his wife in their hometown of Braddock outside of Pittsburgh. She defended their commitment to being transparent, pushing back on suggestions they downplayed his condition," Zeleny said.

"It's a hiccup. Families go through health crises. Our family is not unique in what we've gone through, only we've had to go through it very publicly," Gisele Fetterman said.

"That spotlight is likely to only intensify, considering the heart patient is now running against a celebrity heart surgeon, with Dr. Mehmet Oz declaring victory."

The primary is over. Now left wing radicals are rolling into Pennsylvania. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/wife-fetterman-campaign-trail-least-until