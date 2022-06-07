Former Reality TV Star Sean Duffy Baffled By Reality

Articles

Tuesday, 07 June 2022

Sean Duffy, a former reality TV star and Republican Congressman turned right wing media "personality," faced off against Jenna Arnold on the Faulkner Report. Duffy was attacking Joe Biden, trying to paint some kind of correlation between Biden's poor job rating numbers and the number of days he's taken off. Arnold came back with actual proven facts about TFG and how he took hundreds of trips to Mar A Lago and charged taxpayers for it all. Faced with this reality, Duffy drew a blank look on his face. When he came to, Duffy immediately began tripping all over himself:

"Yeah sure, absolutely -- so you look at Donald Trump, he had -- he did take a lot of vacations, but he was working for -- I called him when he was on the golf course, myself as a U.S. Congressman," Duffy replied. "He was engaged the whole time, he was also moving, shaking -- and by the way, Jenna, the results are staggering. What Donald Trump did, from wherever he was at, was great for the American people. Joe Biden, wherever he's at, is failing the American people. That's the end result, so talk about that, Jenna. What has he done for the American people." read more

