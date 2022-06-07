Fox News Refuses To Cover January 6 Hearings

Articles

The Wrap is reporting that Fox "News" Channel is the only network refusing to carry Thursday's January 6 hearing, and instead air their regular prime time coverage and air the hearing proceedings when they deem it's "warranted.”

Fox said the one primetime show that will be preempted is “Gutfeld!,” as legal analyst Shannon Bream is joining a two-hour reaction special that starts at 11 p.m. ET.

Bret Baier, who hosts the signature news hour on Special Report, has been relegated to hosting their coverage on their Fox Business network. How embarrassing.

Trump has asked his minions to do everything they can to distract from the hearings, and it appears House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik will lead the way.

As Salon reports, "The news comes amid a CNN report that Trump is asking his allies in Congress to vigorously defend him in the proceedings. The outlet cited a "broad range" of plans to protect the former president's public image, even while most Republicans have sought to avoid talking about the insurrection."

