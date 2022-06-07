'Bullhorn Lady' Left Children Alone While Rioting On January 6

Articles

Rachel Powell, aka The Bullhorn Lady, is back in the news again. You may remember her from last year when she played fast and loose with the court orders that she needed to wear a facemask.

Now federal prosecutors are saying that she is not Mother of the Year material:

An accused U.S. Capitol rioter allegedly left her children at home to take part in the Jan. 6 insurrection. As flagged by CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, federal prosecutors allege that accused MAGA rioter Rachel Powell shared custody of six minor children with her ex-husband but left them unattended while she traveled from her home in Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, to take part in efforts to overturn Donald Trump's election loss, which she believed might trigger a civil war. "I agree with the possibility of civil war happening," Powell posted on social media in October 2020, according to prosecutors. "I can see that too. Unfortunately, the only way this is probably capable of being fixed is bloodshed because I’m not so sure our government can be fixed the political way anymore."

It may be entirely possible that at least one of her children is older and was acting as a babysitter for their siblings if she had gone out for a movie or dinner. But it was not OK when she left the state to go a -rioting.

