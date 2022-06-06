Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 21:39 Hits: 1

Primary contests are being held in seven states on Tuesday — the most on any given day during primary season. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew previews the races in California since they could offer unique insight into the divides in the Democratic Party.

The team also debates the usefulness of new polling on Americans’ superhero preferences by partisanship. Finally, Kaleigh Rogers and Galen Druke discuss the structure of the upcoming hearings of the House Select Committee that’s investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and what factors have made past congressional hearings successful.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-the-california-primary-races-to-watch/