The Democratic Divides In California

Published on Monday, 06 June 2022

There are primary contests in seven states this week — the greatest number of races falling on a single day this year. In Part 1 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew previews some of California’s races, since they could offer unique insight into the divides within the Democratic Party. The team also debates the usefulness of new polling on Americans’ superhero preferences.

