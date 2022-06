Articles

In Part 2 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Kaleigh Rogers and Galen Druke discuss the structure of the upcoming hearings of the House Select Committee that’s investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. They break down what they expect to see in these hearings and what factors have made past congressional hearings successful.

