Published on Monday, 06 June 2022

I checked to see whether the main anti-filibuster group has done a list of which Democratic senators stand where on the issue. It turns out there’s this list. But it’s basically about a filibuster carve-out for voting rights legislation. And it measures just a generic openness to reforming the filibuster. As we know it has 48 Senators pro and 2 against. You can see it here.

But this isn’t really specific enough. It’s not about a Roe law or specifically what kind of reform they support. Have you called your Senator. I’m curious how many Senators are willing to commit specifically to passing a Roe bill in the next Congress (assuming Democrats hold the majority and they pick up an additional two Senate seats) and are ready to change the filibuster rules to allow that bill to come up to a clean majority vote. If you call your Senator’s office let me know what they say.

