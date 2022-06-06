Putin Mouthpiece Calls U.S. 'A Kindergarten For Mentally Retarded Children'

Category: World Politics Hits: 5
Pretty familiar stuff from Russian state television. Americans are stupid, they are children and we are the grownups, and so on and so forth.
Source: Newsweek
Russian journalist Margarita Simonyan ridiculed Americans while on Russian state TV and compared them to mentally disabled children.
The Russia Today (RT) editor-in-chief said she was able to come to this conclusion at a young age, when she studied in America.
...
"They [Americans] are like little children, they don't believe anything they don't want to believe, like little children" Simonyan said.
"They're trapped in the world of their own fantasies. Recently, I was re-reading old letters that I sent to my parents when I was studying in America.
"I wrote to my parents: 'I have a feeling that [America] is not a country, but a kindergarten for mentally disabled children.
