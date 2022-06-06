Election Deniers On The Ballot In Tuesday's Primaries

Articles

Tuesday is a big primary day in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota. our pals over at Electoral-Vote have the racing forum setup.

Also at E-V, they have an interesting post up on how the election-deniers are running to run elections. This is a story we’ve touched on before, but if this group does win their assorted primary races, they could be in charge of not just the mechanics of voting, but also the actual counting of votes.

Some names to look out for if you live in these states:

Rachel Hamm, who is running for SoS in California

Tina Peters, who is running for SoS in Colorado

Audrey Trujillo, who is running for SOS in New Mexico

Kristina Karamo, who is (?) running for SOS in Michigan

Jim Marchant, who is running for SOS in Nevada

Mark Finchem, who is running for SOS in Arizona

It’s not an exaggeration to say that if all of them eventually win in the 2022 Pie Fight, free and fair elections in these states is over, and frankly, free and fair national elections will be pretty much over, too.

Fight these people with everything you got. It would be great if they lose their primaries, but many of those states are Red and if they win the primary then they will win the general election.

