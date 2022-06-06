Should Mass Shooting Carnage Be Made Public?

Articles

Editor's note (via Getty Images) on above photo: "In this combination of pictures created on May 30, 2022 shows photos of 19 children and 2 teachers who died in the mass shooting are displayed at a makeshift memorial at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, May 30, 2022. (top L-R) Eva Mireles, 44, Tess Mata, 10, Rogelio Torres, 10, Jose Flores, 10, Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, 10, Jackie Cazarez, 9, Maranda Mathis, 10. (middle L-R) Xavier Lopez, 10, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, 10, Aliahana Cruz Torres, 10, Alithia Ramirez, 10, Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10, Uziyah Garcia, 10, Navaho Bravo, 10. (bottom L-R) Makenna Lee Elord, 10, Annabell Rodriguez, 10, Amerie Jo Garza, 10, Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10, Layla Salazar, 11, Aliahna Amyah Garcia, 9, and Irma Garcia, 48."

Amid the desperation, pain, and frustration in the wake of last month's massacre of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school, there is renewed debate about whether making public post-mortem images of those killed by AR-15s and other assault weapons would help move the public or lawmakers in the U.S. towards taking real action on gun violence and mass shootings.

