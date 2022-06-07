Cardinals Player Blasts Tampa Bay For Refusing To Wear Gay Pride Logo

Articles

On Saturday night several Tampa Bay Rays players refused to wear a rainbow colored logo as part of the team's pride night game that celebrates inclusion and equality and Cardinals catcher Jack Flaherty called them out for it.

Using the typical right wing religious exemption garbage, The Tampa Bay Times reported that pitchers "Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson were among those who did not, electing to peel off the burst logo and wear the standard hat."

Jason Adams used the non-existent Jesus rule to act on their homophobia.

"I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently — it’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from sex outside of the confines of marriage. It’s no different."

The Cardinals catcher was not impressed and tweeted this out in response:

