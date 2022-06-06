UFC Fighter Describes Abuse He Took For Wearing Pride Gear

Articles

Homophobia apparently runs high for UFC fans on social media.

UFC's Jeff Molina gets major props for bashing the haters after he won a split decision fight in Las Vegas.

MMA Fighting gave us the lowdown.

Molina picked up a split-call over Zhalgas Zhumagulov in a flyweight preliminary bout of UFC Vegas 56. “El Jefe” chose the option to customize his fight kit to help raise money for the LGBTQIA+ Center of Southern Nevada with 100 percent of the profits from sales of the UFC’s Pride Month t-shirt going to the non-profit organization.

That was too much for the haters. I imagine most of them are rabid Trump supporters since UFC President Dana White has proclaimed his love for Trump over and over again.

"Dude, it's f**king ridiculous, " Molina said at a press conference.

"Who would have thunk it in 2022 --- who the f**k cares?"

“It’s not even about being an ally — I’m not saying I’m not — but it’s just like, just be a decent f****** person. Just be a decent human being. Like judging someone, and then trying to justify it with religion, and saying all sorts of like spiteful, hateful s*** is crazy to me. It’s crazy to me. It's mind-boggling.

