Trump Demands Minions Push Back Against Jan. 6th Hearings

Published on Monday, 06 June 2022

Republicans will of course do what they're told and defend Trump, but they're anxious that pushing back too much will take focus away from inflation and gas prices. Via CNN:

“We just need to reinforce the narrative that the Democrats are obsessed with Trump and the past and they aren’t interested in dealing with the problems of the present,” said a senior Republican operative working on Senate races across the country. “It’s Biden, it’s inflation, it’s the border, it’s gas prices. Most Americans aren’t talking about January 6th.”

Instead, some operatives are offering their clients talking points to prepare them for the inevitable questions that will arise around the hearing, but with the goal of steering the conversation back to domestic issues.

“We need to deal with things as they come up, but the goal is to stay on message,” the operative said. “If we do our job right, we will show that we are focused the issues that most Americans are dealing with every single day.”