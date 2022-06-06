Millionaire Medicare Fraudster Rick Scott Calls Biden 'A Rich Kid'

Articles

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who got rich while his company was defrauding Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE, the health plan that covers our veterans, had the gall to attack 79-year-old Joe Biden as a "rich kid" who is supposedly out of touch with everyday Americans.

Why this guy is sitting in Congress instead of a prison cell is beyond me, but I digress. Scott made an appearance on this Sunday's Fox & Friends, and here's what he said while attacking Biden for inflation in the United States, and pretending it's all his fault and not a global problem everyone is dealing with due to the pandemic, supply chain issues and Putin invading Ukraine.

SCOTT: Let me think about this. We've got Biden at the beach, and then we've got people that move to Florida to enjoy the beach are going back to work. You can't make this stuff up. Biden doesn't care. He has no plan. Think about this. Biden's a rich kid that has basically his entire life has been paid for by, with your tax dollars, has no idea how to deal with inflation, has no plan to deal with inflation. All he does is blame everybody else including Putin for his inflation. read more

