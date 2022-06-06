Congress' Big Chill

Articles

Published on Monday, 06 June 2022

I want you to look at this little box below from ProgressivePunch. It shows the two members of Congress who have the most progressive voting records.

They are just fractionally different but the two close-to-perfect records belong to Marie Newman from Illinois and Andy Levin from Michigan.

Both were redistricted into battles with corporate incumbents with more centrist, GOP-lite records, New DemsSean Casten and Haley Stevens.

It should come as no surprise that Hakeem Jeffries' anti-progressive hit-squad has chosen Newman and Levin-- along with Rashida Tlaib-- as his first incumbent targets for elimination.

