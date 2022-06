Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 05 June 2022 15:16 Hits: 2

The Jan. 6 Select Committee swiftly condemned the Justice Department’s refusal to slap contempt of Congress charges against former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, hours after former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro was indicted on Friday for failing to cooperate with the panel.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/justice-department-declines-contempt-charges-meadows-scavino