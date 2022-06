Articles

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a member of the Jan. 6 Select Committee, on Sunday criticized the Justice Department’s decision to decline contempt of Congress charges against former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/schiff-justice-department-meadows-scavino-january-6-committee