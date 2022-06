Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 05 June 2022 21:19 Hits: 2

Days before the Jan. 6 Select Committee holds its first public hearing, member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Sunday indicated the public will hear new revelations for the first time.

