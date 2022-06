Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 08:17 Hits: 6

The vote follows revelations that Johnson and his staff repeatedly flouted restrictions they imposed on Britain in 2020 and 2021, which stirred public outrage.

(Image credit: Matt Dunham/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/06/1103211698/british-prime-minister-boris-johnson-to-face-no-confidence-vote