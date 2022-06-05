SPLC Report Conveys Dangerous Mindset Of Mainstream GOP Voters

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 05 June 2022 19:33 Hits: 4

After a white gunman killed 10 Black Americans, we learned that he believed in the racist Great Replacement theory, which has been touted as credible by Fox News's resident racist Tucker Carlson. It's a highly paranoid conspiracy theory that baselessly claims that nonwhite people are being brought into this country to "replace" white voters to achieve some sort of political agenda. There are literally zero pieces of evidence to back that up, of course, and it's a dangerous theory that alleges that nonwhite people will end the white race.

The Southern Poverty Law Center released a new poll revealing that most Republicans agree with key tenets of the racist "Great Replacement" theory. The Center's Project Director, Susan Corke, talked to Jonathan Capehart about that. Corke said that the recent findings are "alarming," but explained that it's not new.

However, she said that she's seen a rise in hateful rhetoric recently, and said that it's "an incredibly dangerous belief."

Via SPLC:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/splc-discusses-dangerous-mindset