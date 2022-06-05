Scalise Absurdly Blames Gun Violence On 'Defund The Police Movement'

Articles

Published on Sunday, 05 June 2022

Republicans continue to blame everything and anything other than easy access to guns in the United States for the fact that we've got more deaths by gun violence than any other civilized country in the world. During an interview on this weekend's Fox News Sunday, Rep. Steve Scalise, who is a shooting victim himself, called red flag laws "unconstitutional" and attacked Democrats who would like to pass some sensible gun control laws for supposedly wanting to take away everyone's guns.

Host John Roberts asked Scalise about the fact that the United States leading the world in gun violence, and here's how that exchange went.

ROBERTS: You know, Congressman, it's -- I mean, it's a great thought to think that we can prevent all of these things, but, you know, as people said after 9/11, when we are trying to prevent a terrorist attack, we've got to be right every time and they only need to be right once, and we still see people getting through the system, people falling through the cracks. Let me move ahead to what's going on in this country, because in terms of the developed world, the United States far and away leads every other nation in the developed world in terms of gun violence. Take a look at this graph. The US way out in front with four deaths per 100,000 people. The next closest nation is Cyprus, way behind at just below .7 deaths per 100 people. What you think is responsible for that discrepancy? read more

