The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Two Special Needs Cats Now Living Their Best Lives Together

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Two Special Needs Cats Now Living Their Best Lives Together

Two special needs cats were rescued from the same home where they were found hiding together.

Toby, who has a genetic condition that causes him to have the most smooshable, droopy face, was adopted and given his best life where he can watch all the birds and has the entire house done just to accommodate his special needs.

But then Toby's best life went and got even better when the same family adopted Quinton, because they were a bonded pair. Quinton is also a special cat, having no teeth.

Now both cats are living their best lives loving on each other and their pet hoomans.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/two-special-needs-cats-now-living-their

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version