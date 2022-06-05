The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Ohio Republican Can't Seem To Answer This Democrat's Question On Guns

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Ohio Republican Can't Seem To Answer This Democrat's Question On Guns

Ohio is seeking to decrease the requirements to arm school staff members or permit employees to carry firearms in response to the last mass school shooting after a shooter opened fire in a Uvalde elementary school, killing 19 children. Republicans are trying to find any solution, except for the most obvious one. Gun safety advocates, teachers' groups, and school security experts don't think this is a very good idea, but the GOP is going forward with it.

The response to the loss of life from Republicans has been shamefu.. It is clear that they value AR-15s more than children's lives. It's amazing that Republicans, who treat educators like dirt, now trust Mrs. Mandot, the 5th-grade almost-retired history teacher, to be armed.

Ohio State Rep. Dontavius L. Jarrells posed a good question. "What would happen if a teacher mistakenly shoots a student, is that teacher liable for damages for the death of that child?"

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/ohio-republican-cant-seem-answer-democrats

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version