Ohio Republican Can't Seem To Answer This Democrat's Question On Guns

Ohio is seeking to decrease the requirements to arm school staff members or permit employees to carry firearms in response to the last mass school shooting after a shooter opened fire in a Uvalde elementary school, killing 19 children. Republicans are trying to find any solution, except for the most obvious one. Gun safety advocates, teachers' groups, and school security experts don't think this is a very good idea, but the GOP is going forward with it.

The response to the loss of life from Republicans has been shamefu.. It is clear that they value AR-15s more than children's lives. It's amazing that Republicans, who treat educators like dirt, now trust Mrs. Mandot, the 5th-grade almost-retired history teacher, to be armed.

Ohio State Rep. Dontavius L. Jarrells posed a good question. "What would happen if a teacher mistakenly shoots a student, is that teacher liable for damages for the death of that child?"

