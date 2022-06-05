Fox News Host Admits She Encouraged Friend To Cross Border Illegally

Articles

Sunday, 05 June 2022

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy revealed on Sunday that she had encouraged an unvaccinated friend to cross the U.S. southern border illegally.

Campos-Duffy made the admission during a segment about illegal border crossings.

"I have a childhood friend who lives in Spain who wants to come visit our family and cannot," the Fox News host explained, "because she's not vaccinated and our country doesn't allow people to legally come visit, you know, citizens of this country if they aren't vaccinated."

"I told her, I said, well, it's a longer journey but you could probably get across the border, the southern border," she added. "None of these people are having to follow the rules that, you know, other people are trying to fly into our country to visit. Many people are getting vaccinated still just to get into the country."

