Pence's Chief Of Staff Warned Secret Service Of Security Risk On Jan 6

The New York Times' Maggie Haberman is reporting that Marc Short, the Chief of Staff for former Vice President Mike Pence, called the Secret Service into his office on January 5, 2021 to warn them that there might be a security risk against his boss during the January 6th rally.

The chief of staff, Marc Short, had a message for the agent, Tim Giebels: The president was going to turn publicly against the vice president, and there could be a security risk to Mr. Pence because of it.

We all saw in real time how Trump and his seditious brood were going after Pence with a massive pressure campaign to force him to do the unthinkable.

Short explained the pressure campaign against Mike Pence to try to force him to not certify the electoral college votes at the Capitol on January 6. The vice president’s refusal to go along was exploding into an open and bitter breach between the two men at a time when the president was stoking the fury of his supporters who were streaming into Washington.

If it wasn't for Trump stoking the fires of rage against his own vice president, we would've never heard the "Hang Mike Pence!" chants ringing out, as MAGA built a gallows. Meanwhile, the insurrectionists violently assaulted Capitol police and gained entrance into the U.S. Capitol where Congress was certifying the vote.

