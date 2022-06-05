Gunman Kills Wisconsin Judge, Had 'Hit List' Of Targets

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 05 June 2022 17:33 Hits: 8

On Friday morning, a gun man broke into the home of former Wisconsin Circuit Court Judge John Roemer, zip tied him to a chair and shot and killed him. Police called the killing a targeted act and a possible case of domestic terrorism.

Another man was found in the basement with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspected murderer was identified as Douglas K. Uhde. Uhde had appeared before Judge Roemer after an appeal of a criminal case. Roemer sentenced Uhde to prison and supervised release.

In 2002, Uhde was sentenced in Adams County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison and seven years extended supervision, in connection with an August 2001 armed burglary of a township of Quincy home. Columbia County Circuit Court Judge James Miller also ordered Uhde to undergo psychiatric treatment, have no contact with his victims, and undergo DNA testing. Uhde entered a no contest plea and was found guilty of burglary, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. [...] read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/gunman-kills-wisconsin-judge-had-hit-list